'The demand to turn Phulpur a district is logical'



Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Kamrul Hasan said, 'I will support the demand to make Phulpur a district.' He made the remarks in a views-exchange meeting with Phulpur Upazila Executive Officer's Office and local dignitaries and public administration officials on Tuesday in the context of an interesting proposal made by Nurul Amin, president of Phulpur Journalists' Association and former president of Phulpur Club. He also said that the demand of Padma Bridge, Mymensingh division has now become a reality, Phulpur district will one day. Habibur Rahman, former vice chairman of Phulpur Upazila Parishad and joint convener of Phulpur Awami League, said the size and population of greater Phulpur is more than Meherpur district of Bangladesh. He highlighted the rationale of Phulpur district's demand with this four upazila respectively Phulpur, Haluaghat, Tarakanda and Dhobaura. Upazila chairman Ataul Karim Russell said an official proposal would be submitted in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, Project Director Al Mamun Morshed, Upazila Chairman Ataul Karim Russell, Press Club General Secretary Humayun Kabir Mukul and others spoke at the meeting. They expressed their views on the dismissal of the Upazila Land Office, recovery of lost DCR, shelter project for the extremely poor. Later, the Divisional Commissioner inspected the Phulpur Municipality Office, Land Office and various shelter projects under construction. Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, Phulpur Upazila Executive Officer Shitesh Chandra Sarkar, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Fatema Tuj Johra, OC Imarat Hossain Gazi and other local people's representatives were with him at the time.





--- Rafiqul Islam, Mymensingh

