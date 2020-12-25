We're Looking at $50M Houses Together!





Well, it brings us no pleasure to deliver this gross news, but it looks like the rumors are true, and Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin. We've known for quite some time that these two are more than friends, but now it looks like they're more than friends-with-benefits, too. In other words, they're actually dating, which is weird for a number of reasons. For starters, there's the fact that Scott is 37, and Amelia is only 19. On top of that, Amelia is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin. That means she runs in the same social circle as the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Which means there's a very good chance that Scott has known Amelia since childhood. There's nothing criminal about what Scott is doing, but as we said earlier, the whole thing is mighty gross.





Leave Your Comments