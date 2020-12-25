Published:  12:25 AM, 25 December 2020

Jamal Bhuyan leaves for India to join Kolkata Mohammedan

Jamal Bhuyan leaves for India to join Kolkata Mohammedan
 
Ending all speculations, Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan left for India this afternoon to join the I-League team Kolkata Mohammedan, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release on Thursday. Jamal Bhuyan was infected with coronavirus shortly after the World Cup qualifiers match in Qatar. As a result, an uncertainty was created about whether he will be able to play for Indian I-League team Kolkata Mohammedan.The country's dependable footballer Jamal was tested COVID-19 negative on December 19 in Doha, Qatar. After staying in quarantine for 14 days in Doha, he returned to Dhaka on December 22.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Sports

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »