Jamal Bhuyan leaves for India to join Kolkata Mohammedan



Ending all speculations, Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan left for India this afternoon to join the I-League team Kolkata Mohammedan, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release on Thursday. Jamal Bhuyan was infected with coronavirus shortly after the World Cup qualifiers match in Qatar. As a result, an uncertainty was created about whether he will be able to play for Indian I-League team Kolkata Mohammedan.The country's dependable footballer Jamal was tested COVID-19 negative on December 19 in Doha, Qatar. After staying in quarantine for 14 days in Doha, he returned to Dhaka on December 22.

