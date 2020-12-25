Govt donates Taka three crore among 734 youth organizations

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, distributing the cheques for grant among the youth organizations as the chief guest at a program on Thursday. -Collected



The Ministry of Youth and Sports has distributed Taka three crore as grant among 734 youth organizations in recognition of their activities in the fiscal year 2019-20, BSS report.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, distributed the cheques for grant among the youth organizations as the chief guest at a programme on Thursday. Organized by ministry of youth and sports, the programme was held at the ministry's conference room, said a press release.





Speaking on the occasion, the state minister said: "The Youth organizations of the country are playing significant role in creating employment opportunities and alleviating poverty. They have played important roles in any crisis moment of the country; even in difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.





He said: "We are providing a grant for Taka three crore to 734 youth organizations of the country to make the youth organizations more dynamic and effective. I believe that through this incentive, the youth organizations will be motivated to work sincerely for the betterment of the people." He added.The State Minister said, "Our Prime Minister is a source of endless inspiration to the youth."





"Under her (Prime Minister) dynamic leadership, Bangladesh is successfully tackling the Covid-19 crisis situation," he added. Director General of the Department of Youth Development Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir delivered his welcome address on the occasion, presided over by Youth and Sports Secretary Akhtar Hossain.





Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Division Mostafizur Rahman and Deputy Commissioners of different districts across the country also spoke on the virtual platform.Senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Sports and representatives of youth organizations were also present on the occasion.



