Five ministries get new secretaries



The government has promoted five additional secretaries to the rank of secretary.







The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.







According to the notification, Ramendra Nath Biswas, additional secretary to the Finance Division has been made secretary to the Planning Commission while Mostafa Kamal, additional secretary to Health Services Division, was made the chairman (Secretary) of Land Reform Board. Besides, Mokabbir Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Additional Secy) has been made secretary to the Railways Ministry.







According to the notification, Mokammel Hossain, additional secretary to the Public Administration Ministry, has been appointed as secretary to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry while Mustafizur Rahman, Divisional Commissioner (addl secy) of Dhaka Division made secretary to the Land Ministry, reports UNB.





The order will come into effect soon.



