'Police, BGB to be deployed at vacant army camps'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said members of Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar will be deployed at vacant army camps located in Chattogram Hill Tracts.





"The government has decided in principle to deploy police, BGB and Ansar at the vacant army camps in Chattogram Hill Tracts to stop killings, extortion and terrorisms in the area," he said while speaking as chief guest at a special law and order meeting here. Members of BGB will be deployed at camps located at remote and border areas, he said, adding, "Ansar will also be deployed there side by side with police personnel. I have talked about it with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." He said Pahari-Bangali co-existence at Chattogram Hill Tracts should be ensured. All the problems including land dispute would be resolved to this end, he added, reports BSS.





"We want to see Chattogram Hill Tracts as a peaceful region. We all are citizens of Bangladesh and we want to establish it. We want Chattogram Hill Tracts will go ahead getting all facilities of the plain land," Kamal added.





He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given directives to ensure what are needed to establish pace, adding, "We want to establish peace without any conflict."





Issuing a note of warning, the home minister said, "We are not weak. If anyone considers that we are weak, it will be his/her mistake. We do not want to show power. We believe that peace will be established through discussions."





Chaired by deputy commissioner Pratap Chandra Biswas, the meeting was addressed among, others, by lawmaker Kujendra Lal Tripura and additional secretary Md Jahangir Alam.





Local leaders and public representatives also joined the open discussion.





During the meeting, Brigadier General Md Shahriar Zaman and Brigadier General Faridul Islam, BGB sector commander K Jahangir Alam, minister's personal secretary Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, PRO Sjharif Mahmood Apu and other concerned were present.









