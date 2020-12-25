Navy clinches championship

Officials of Bangladesh Fencing Association and fencers of Bangladesh Navy posed for a photograph on Thursday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur. Bangladesh Navy became champions at the Bangabandhu President Cup Fencing Tournament 2020. -AA



Bangladesh Navy has won the championship trophy of Bangabandhu President Cup Fencing Tournament 2020. The final matches of the contest were held on Thursday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium at Mirpur in Dhaka. Bangladesh Navy achieved 5 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals while Ansar-VDP became runners-up obtaining 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.





The closing ceremony and the prize giving event of the tournament were held on the same day. President of Bangladesh Fencing Association (BFA) Shoeb Chowdhury attended the tournament as chief guest. On the other hand, BFA General Secretary Major (Retd) Qamrul Islam and Editor-in-Charge of Daily Deshkal Selim Omrao Khan were present at the venue as special guests. It was presided over by Mostafizur Rahman Faruk, Treasurer of Bangladesh Fencing Association.





Chief guest Shoeb Chowdhury said, "Sports have been postponed for last several months all over the world due to the outbreak of Covid 19. Nevertheless, Bangladesh Fencing Association has been able to host this tournament in the middle of the ongoing adverse circumstances. We have named the tournament after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paying tribute to him. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants Bangladesh to attain successful breakthroughs at home and abroad in terms of sports."





Shoeb Chowdhury further said, "Our fencers have made us proud by winning 11 medals including one gold medal in the South Asian Games of 2019. We look forward to participating and winning more medals in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games."





Major (Retd) Qamrul Islam gave the welcome speech at the program. He expressed gratitude to the guests for attending the event. He also praised BFA President Shoeb Chowdhury for his strong initiatives to drive fencing forward.





Selim Omrao Khan admired Bangladesh Fencing Association for organizing this tournament. He also applauded the fencers for their brilliant performance in the contest. Selim Omrao Khan said that this tournament is a homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while Mujib Borsho is going on.





Mehedi Hasan, Technical Director of the Bangladesh fencing team accorded the vote of thanks while concluding the program.





At the end the dignitaries handed over prizes and medals to the champions and runners-up.







