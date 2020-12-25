Principal Secy's service extended for 2 years



The government has extended the tenure of Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr Ahmad Kaikaus for two year more through contractual appointment.





The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.





Ahmad Kaikaus, an officer of BCS cadre of 1986 batch, is scheduled to go on Post Retirement Leave (PRL) on December 31 this year, according to the ministry sources. Ahmad did his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master's in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.





With him, 30 retired bureaucrats are working in different ministries, divisions and the departments in the civil administration on contractual basis for past few years.





