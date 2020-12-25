Ex-state minister Jahangir dies of Covid-19



Former state minister for Textile AKM Jahangir Hossain has passed away from Covid-19. He was 66.





He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment there. AKM Jahangir Hossain and his wife Selina Hossain were tested Covid-19 positive in first week of December.





He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death. President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Jahangir. In a condolence message, the President said, "AKM Jahangir Hossain played a very courageous role in different democratic movements."





He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





In a condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled his organising skill and struggle in establishing Bangabandhu's ideology in difficult times, saying, "His death created a vacuum in the political arena of the country."



She prayed for the departed soul and extended condolence to the bereaved family members.



AKM Jahangir Hossain was born at Golachipa upazila in Patuakhali district on January 18, 1954.



He was elected to parliament from Patuakhali-3 constituency in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2014 as an Awami League candidate. He was made the State Minister of Textiles in 1998 in the first Sheikh Hasina cabinet.





