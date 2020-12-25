Some dual citizens are in financial crimes



Some dual citizens are spoiling the Bangladesh economy which is seriously taking a toll on GDP growth. The government can identify dual citizens involved in financial vices like money laundering within a short time. Most of the dual citizenship holders are directly or indirectly engaged in several financial crimes including money laundering, over invoicing and under invoicing imports and exports.





Experts say most dual citizenship holders are living in the United States, Canada, the European Union (EU) and Middle Eastern countries.





They said dual or multiple citizenship are a person's citizenship status, in which a person is concurrently regarded as a citizen of more than one country under the laws of those countries.





Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled, former deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, said this is absolutely right as a number of dual citizens are seriously involved in financial crimes.He said the High Court has asked the immigration authorities to submit a list of Bangladeshi nationals who hold dual citizenship and dual passports and have made frequent foreign trips which is appreciable.





He said if the concerned department could make a list of dual citizens holding dual passports then it will be helpful to identify those involved in financial crimes. The High Court has asked for a list of Bangladeshi nationals suspected of money laundering and corruption utilising advantages of having dual citizenship and dual passports. The list will name those who travel abroad through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Shah Amanat International Airport and MAG Osmani International Airport.





The court ordered the superintendent of immigration police to submit the list by 28 February 2020. A High Court bench consisting of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order on December 21, following queries on names and particulars about money siphoning to Canada andother countries.







Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh Bank's governor told The Asian Age, all people holding dual passports are not involved in money laundering or financial crimes. A large number of expatriate Bangladeshis send a huge amount of remittances home and play conducive roles for keeping Bangladesh's economy in good shape.





He said a specific database of all Bangladeshis having dual citizenship should be prepared so that the government can take legal actions against perpetrators of crimes.Those involved in laundering money have built Begum Para, a Bengali dominated neighbourhood in Toronto, Canada, where many Bangladeshis have bought houses with millions of dollars laundered from Bangladesh.





It is now an open secret that many Bangladeshis have settled in Begum Para, Canada by smuggling billions of Bangladeshi takas. Even many government bureaucrats own houses in Begum Para. There are many more such Begum Para neighborhoods in Canada. There are allegations that the fugitive PK Haldar has also settled in Begum Para after laundering Tk 3600 crore. AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former caretaker government adviser said it is very difficult to say as how the initiative taken by the High Court could be helpful to reduce financial crimes.





According to US-based organization Tax Justice Network, between 1976 and 2010, Tk 1,97,600 crore was smuggled out of Bangladesh. UNDP says Bangladesh is at the top of the world in illegal capital smuggling. They also say that black money is the driver of 35.29 percent of the country's economy.





Leave Your Comments