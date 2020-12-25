US parties wrangle after Trump shuns Covid stimulus bill



Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress have blocked each other's attempts to amend a vital $2.3tn (£1.7tn) stimulus package, after President Trump asked for changes. The bill combines coronavirus economic relief with federal spending, and had been agreed by both sides. But Mr Trump said one-off payments to Americans should increase from $600 to $2,000, and foreign aid should be cut, reports BBC.





Without the bill in force, many Americans face an uncertain Christmas.Unemployment benefits are due to cease on Saturday if the bill is not in force, and a moratorium on evictions may not be extended.Legislators could pass a stopgap bill by Monday to prevent a government shutdown on Tuesday but this would not include coronavirus aid and Mr Trump must still sign it.





Meeting on Thursday in response to Mr Trump's intervention on Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked Republican attempts to cut foreign aid from the federal spending bill, while Republicans refused to allow the increase in coronavirus payments to $2,000.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said the lower chamber would meet again on Monday to vote on the payments.It is also due to vote on an unrelated defence spending bill, which Mr Trump vetoed on Wednesday.The $740bn (£549bn) bill passed Congress this month, and lawmakers could override the veto.Mr Trump is objecting to provisions that limit troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Europe and remove Confederate leaders' names from military bases.







