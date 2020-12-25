All allegations 'baseless, fabricated': EC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) K M Nurul Huda spoke at a press conference on Thursday responding to allegations brought by 42 eminent citizens against the Election Commission over irregularities and misconduct. -AA



The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations of financial irregularities and other misconducts brought against it by 42 eminent citizens, terming those 'baseless and fabricated' The EC held a press conference on Thursday at its office in the capital which was attended by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) K M Nurul Huda, Election Commissioners Md Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury. However, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar was not present.





CEC Nurul Huda said, "We are out here to dispel confusions which might have been arisen in people. The statement blaming the EC is entirely unacceptable." The CEC read out a written statement and he did not take questions from journalists.





Nurul Huda said, ''There was no scope of resorting to financial irregularities in the training expenses and that the accusations of corruption in the recruitment process were brought with other intentions. The allegations of using luxurious cars in violation of the rules were not true either.''





"The EVMs were being used to expedite the voting process. The EC is not directly involved in the purchase of those machines. So the allegations brought against the EC in the statement are false," he added. The CEC went on to say, "The complaints of misconduct in the national and local polls are also not true.







The 2018 elections were observed by foreign diplomats. They did not raise any questions, neither did the media. Rather, many local elections have been cancelled over irregularities.""The parliamentary and local government polls are being very competitive. Every post is being keenly contested by two to eight candidates. The turnout was 60 to 80 percent. So, the claim that the public has lost their faith in the election is fabricated," added Nurul Huda.





A total of 42 distinguished citizens of the country accused the commission of indiscipline and serious financial misconducts and sent a letter to President Abdul Hamid calling upon him to order an investigation into the matter.Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik sent the letter to the President on Dec 14 on behalf of the citizens.





Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, ex-secretary and former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan, former civil servant Hafizuddin Khan were among those who signed the letter.The letter recommended the formation of a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the complaints against the EC under Article 96 of the Constitution.





Leave Your Comments