New Covid-19 strain in BD

Bangladesh has found existence of a new coronavirus variant nearly similar to that of the United Kingdom, the genomic research laboratory of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) said. BCSIR also mentioned that the mutations in the virus were found identical to that discovered in the United Kingdom.





"When we carried out genome sequencing on samples early November this year, then we understood that the new variant we found was nearly similar to the variant found in the UK and Peru," BCSIR Principal Scientific Officer Dr Md Salim Khan said while confirming the matter to media on Thursday.





"However, we are not sure where the present mutation of the virus in Bangladesh is as infectious at the UK variant. Only after completing the genome sequencing at our lab, we will understand the transmissibility of the newly-mutated virus," he added.







According to the IEDCR, travellers from the UK have been a major source of virus transmission to Bangladesh.The UK on Tuesday reported a record number of new infections as a mutated variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, caused the number of cases and hospital admissions to soar.





According to World Health Organization, the UK strain has also been detected in small numbers in Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands. Another variant with similar genetic mutations has been linked to widespread transmission in South Africa.





Roughly 30 countries shut their borders to people travelling from UK or South Africa to stop any further spread of the new strain of Covid 19.



