Audacity of distorting history

The history of a country's birth, struggle and the chronology of its leaders and their leaderships are not mere a nation's valuable property but means of inspiration for the new generation. Bangladesh, the only nation in the world, where people sacrificed lives to protect their language or mother tong. While one of the greatest and historic speeches are the 7th March Historic Speech by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu's speech was an unwritten declaration of independence, the subtle instruction of war of freedom and specific directions during the war in case of his absence.
However, the most distressful eras were of Ziaur Rahman, dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad and Begum Khaleda Zia. History witnesses now that Ziaur Rahman was involved in killing Bangabandhu according to the prescription of Pakistan and the anti-liberation gang. After killing Bangabandhdu, Ziaur Rahman initiated to demotivate and orient the generations towards wrong direction. As soon as he took over the throne, Ziaur Rahman awarded his collaborating murderers of Bangabandhu and passed the 'Indemnity Ordinance' to save them. He brought the Rajakars to do politics of Bangladesh in the name of multilateral democracy. Ziaur Rahman wanted to erase the history of Bangabandhu and initiated to distort the history of Bangladesh. Thus, the dictator H M Ershad and Khaleda Zia followed his paths.
In an article titled 'Jyotirmoy Zia', reads- Luminous Zia, Dhaka University Professor Morshed Hasan Khan wrote that "Most of the Awami League leaders left Bangladesh with their family members for India leaving the country into a death trap without leadership. Even Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did so who was the centre of people's dream. Ziaur Rahman appeared at this nation's crisis as a savior. On the night of March 26, 1971, Ziaur Rahman declared the independence. The declaration of independence came after the arrest of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's arrest not before that. As far I know, he did not announce any declaration of independence." Morshed Hasan Khan is a professor of Dhaka University, who wrote this article.
So, the question is, what can students learn from such teacher? What kind of history he placed to his students? This is an urgent to scrutinize the aims of distorting the history of Bangladesh. The false history by Morshed Khan created a debate over his professorship as well as confusing the nation. His students were also were deprived from true history, historic documents and will also be.
Elements like Morshed Hasan Khan continued distorting the history of Bangabandhu and the war of freedom with a planned way after Ziaur Rahman, Dictator H M Ershad and Begum Khaleda Zia. They all have been distorting our history, Bangabandhu and trying to teach the generations about that. The new generation now dare to roam with t-shirt sealed 'I'm Rajakar or Bengali reads Ami Rajakar.' Their conscience works not even they are not ashamed of that which is the fruit of distortion of history.
Personally, I don't blame those demotivated and confused generations because they were taught that 'Rajakar' means the 'principle of kings' and crime against humanity did not happen in this country and there are no Rajakars in Bangladesh.
A new kind of propaganda was spread when the trial started against the war criminals and crimes against humanity. As soon as pictures, videos and other documents started being revealed about Rajakars' notorious deeds during the war of freedom, the videos containing the proof of their brutality including rape, torching houses, child murder, right that moment, some scrupulous elements started telling that thisQuader Molla is not the Quader Molla of 1971! They started confusing people by telling that 'the government had been trying to impose Deilla Rajakar's war crimes allegations on Delwar Hossain Sayeedi.' Some so-called intellectuals and a number of media also started publicizing that false information. In the meantime, BNP leader Begum Khaleda Zia during her visit in Munshiganj in 2013 called the Gonojagoron Mancha at Shahbagh a platform of 'atheists and spoilt people.' After that speech, a notorious conspiracy of killing bloggers and writers by sharp weapons started in the name of religion.
The anti-liberation force used a generation, confused with the true history of Bangabandhu and the war of independence, as the shield and spread a propaganda that 'Sayeedi was seen in the moon.' They confused the simple-minded general people with false information as well as started killing bloggers that threw the whole nation into a death hole. A group of people spread a false news of a human chain formed in front of Kaba Sharif in Saudi Arabia demanding the release of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi. They edited a photo and used a false image of human chain and blackmailed the general Muslim people in the country which is actually unforgivable actions.
However, no visible action was done against this type of propaganda of distorting the true history of Bangladesh's birth and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu although we have crossed the five decades mark of our independence. Speech and counter speeches were made against this but 'real initiative' was not taken to stop the distortion of Bangladesh's history. Politicians, so called intellectuals including some controversial media houses have been distorting the history and defaming Bangabandhu and they were never brought under justice for their ill activities.
Even, the war criminals were tagged as 'martyrs' after they were hanged after being convicted by the Supreme Court of the country for their notorious crimes of mass killings, rape, torching houses during the war of liberation in 1971. Meanwhile, some kind of flexibility was also noticed in the government of Awami League in this regard. The Supreme Court said in a verdict that 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh, not Ziaur Rahman.' The Supreme Court also cancelled the third volume of 'Documents of the war of Independence' where Ziaur Rahman was written as the proclaimer of independence. The court also confiscated the volume and ordered to withdraw it from nation and abroad.
However, it's a matter of regret that two BNP lawmakers Harunur Rashid and Barister Rumin Farhana in their speech of Budget Session of 2019-20 presided over by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, stated that Ziaur Rahman was the proclaimer of independence. Now the question is, why did Harurun Rashid and Barister Rumin Farhana distorted the history after ignoring the Supreme Court's verdict. Why did they contempt the court? The simple answer is, they know that its nothing even they distort the history and they can confuse a generation by doing so and can use it as a political weapon.
There are ample documents of proof, the Provisional Government, known as Mujibnagar Government on April 10, 1971, included the 'Proclamation of Independence' in the constitution of the interim government. The Mujibnagar Government was led under that constitution. The historical documents of proclamation clearly and firmly recognize that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 26, 1971, proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh. The letter of proclamation of Bangladesh's independence clearly says 'Undisputed leader of 7.5 crore people of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujjibur Rahman on March 26, 1971, proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh in Dhaka for establishing the rights to self-determination and called the people of Bangladesh to protect the integrity and dignity of Bangladesh.'
Meanwhile, the 3(1) paragraph of the Fourth Schedule says, "All laws made or purported to having been made in the period between the 26th day of March, 1971 and the commencement of this Constitution, all powers exercised and all things done during that period, under authority derived or purported to have been derived from the Proclamation of Independence or any law, are hereby ratified and confirmed and are declared to have been duly made, exercised and done according to law."
Although, Ziaur Rahman never claimed that he was the proclaimer of independence, his wife Begum Khaleda, son Tareq Zia, BNP's senior and junior leaders claim that Ziaur Rahman 'proclaimed' the independence of Bangladesh even after seeing all those documents. Lt Colonel Ziaur Rahman in an article titled 'Father of the Nation' published in Doinik Bangla on March 26, 1972, wrote about the night of March 25. He did not claim himself as the proclaimer of Independence in that article. Ziaur Rahman stated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation in his article. On December 16, 1977, Ziaur Rahman in his speech as president, said about March 27, 1971, and stated that 'I was fortunate to speak to you from Kalurghat Radio Station.' Ziaur Rahman in his speech that day also did not claimed himself as the proclaimer of independence.
However, if anyone in his/her private initiative searches for the proclamation of independence of Bangladesh in reports published in daily newspapers on March 26, 1971 in the USA and UK, they can easily find that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, before being arrested on March 25, 1971, proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh. Anyone can find the reports and prove it. On the other hand, if BNP supporters open the book 'Era of Sheikh Mujib' by BNP standing committee member Barrister Moudud Ahmed, they can see that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh.
In his book, 'Revolution, Military Personnel and The War of Liberation in Bangladesh,' Col (Retd) Oli Ahmed wrote that he informed Ziaur Rahman about the proclamation of independence by Bangabandhu and Ziaur Rahman himself attested it as a senior officer. The book also reveals that in a secret report about Col (Retd) Oli Ahmed's service period, Lt Gen (Retd) Mir Shawkat Ali wrote "He in fact was the first officer who took risk and on his own initiatives informed Gen. Ziaur Rahman regarding Declaration of Independence on night 25/26 March 71."
"Those who distorted the history have violated the constitution. The government can take actions against the committee who wrote the distorted history on the allegation of hoaxing and violation of constitution," ordered the High Court. Even after that, professor, BNP's lawmakers or a number of media houses trying to distort the history of Bangladesh frequently and conspiring to confuse the new generation because of the absence of exemplary punishment for doing so.
As fer I know, the Law Commission has drafted the 'Liberation War Denial Crimes Act, 2016.' However, no elaborate discussion about that Act was held or it did not work actually in creating public awareness. Meanwhile, no notable initiative was also taken to raise public awareness about that Act. It is not really clear when will that Act will be enacted into law to prevent the distortion of history and the liberation war.
I think, a nation will only be inspired by patriotism when the generation will know the true history and know the context of a country's leaders and their leadership. Several attempts were made to erase the history of Bangabandhu and the liberation war after August 15, 1975. The historical speech of March 7 was identically banned. The distortion of history was put into text books and pushed that false history into the students' mind. Distorted history was spread around.
This is really arrogance and audacity by professor Morshed Hasan Khan, or lawmaker Harunur Rashid and Barister Rumin Farhana to distort history in this era of 21st century of free information technology.
Kabir Chowdhury Tanmoy, President, Bangladesh Online Activist Forum (BOAF)
Email: [email protected]