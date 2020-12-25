Published:  02:25 PM, 25 December 2020

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine


An intensive care nurse in Maxico city on Thursday become the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. 


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »