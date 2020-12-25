42 killed in crackdown on perpetrators of latest civilians’ killing in W. Ethiopia





The Ethiopian Defense Forces killed some 42 “anti-peace elements” as part of the crackdown on perpetrators of the latest “gruesome” attack that killed at least 100 civilians in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state, local government

officials said on Thursday.







On late Wednesday, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a federal rights group established by the Ethiopian parliament, said in a statement that more than 100 people had been killed in a recent armed attack in Bekuji, Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region at around 10:00 pm local time on Tuesday.







According to the EHRC, the attack was carried out by armed men who set fire and shot at residents while they were asleep. The incident revealed “the

ever-deteriorating human rights protection in the region,” the commission warned, adding that “attacks have intensified in appearance and scale recently.”







