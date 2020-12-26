Modhutila Eco park at Nalitabari



Modhutila Eco Park is at Nalitabari, Sherpur. Modhutila Eco Park is also situated in the border. In the Indian part, Tura hill is situated in the same place. It is in Jhinaigati Thana of Sherpur. It takes 30 mins to reach there from Sherpur. This is a nice place with lots of species of trees and animals. After visiting Gazni, you should visit Modhutila as you go to Sherpur. Visitor can see there Meghlay, plants, animals, waterfall, lake etc.









Modhutila Eco park is unknown tourist place for maximum people of other districts. It has outstanding natural beauty and pleasant environment for recreation. My study was based on semi-structured questionnaire survey and informal discussion. Maximum tourist visit this place for pass their leisure period with friends & family.







Main attraction of this place is its natural beauty and green environment. This Eco park is much potential for the development of socioeconomic condition of surrounding people. About 12.5% people of this area are totally depending on this park, and 2/3 people are moderately affected by the park for their income generation.









After establishment of this park, percentage of unemployed people decrease from 21%to13%, percentage of poor people decrease from 46%to34% and percentage of education increase from 17% to 21.5% by three years. Park authority faces some problem to manage the park. Communication, security, manpower are the main problem of this park. Sudden attract of Indian elephant is another problem for local people, park authority and it hampered the development of infrastructure of park. If sustained management strategies apply and take effective Government initiatives, then it can play an important role in the development of this area.



How to go

After reaching in Sherpur District, you should take local transport to go to the park.



Things to do

Take pictures, enjoy the whole eco park specially the deers, the lake, tower and tila hill.



Eating facilities

As well as you can find many more restaurant here to eat.





