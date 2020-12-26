Website of BAUET launched



The website of Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology (BAUET) was launched on Thursday.BAUET Vice Chancellor (VC) Brigadier General M Mustafa Kamal inaugurated new website-(www.bauet.ac.bd) by browsing it through a program held at the conference hall of VC in Natore, a BAUET press release said on Friday, reports BSS.





Students will be able to easily find out their class notices, tests, quizzes, assignments, performance reports, test results, payments and other necessary information from the website, the release added.

Leave Your Comments