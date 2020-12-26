Tk75 crore snake venom seized in Dhaka



Six members of an international racket dealing in snake venom were arrested from Dhaka's Dakshinkhan,with poison worthTk75 crore, on Thursday. Tipped off, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested them with 8.96 litres of snake poison, said Abdullah Al Mamun, assistant director (Media) of RAB-2, reports UNB.







The arrestees are Masud Rana, 24, Sofir Uddin Sanu, 50, Tamjidul Islam, 34, Alamgir Hossain, 26, Firoza Begum, 57, and Asma Begum, 42. "During primary interrogation, the arrestees admitted that they would collect the venom from different areas to supply to a specific ring," Abdullah said.



