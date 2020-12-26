Evaly signs MoU with South East Bank

Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of Evaly, and M Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, recently signed a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. -AA



Domestic e-commerce-based marketplace Evaly.com Ltd. has joined South East Bank, one of the most popular banks in the country, as its payment gateway. Due to this agreement, customers will be able to make payment in Evaly through Visa and MasterCard of South East Bank. On The information was confirmed in a press release issued by Evaly on Thursday.







The press release said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two institutions at the head office of South East Bank in Motijheel. Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of Evaly, and M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.





Osman Gani Nahid, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Evaly, Mamunur Rashid, Director (IT), Ehsan Sarwar Chowdhury, Executive Director, Arifullah Khan, Executive Director, Senior Manager, Amitabh Chakraborty, Senior Manager, Bussiness Development, Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of South East Bank and Senior officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.

