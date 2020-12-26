No compromise with airport security: Mahbub



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Thursday said there is no compromise with the country's airport security as it is related to the country's image and those who try to disrupt airport security will have to face consequences, reports BSS.





He said this while speaking as chief guest at the Security Exercise-2020 held at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.The security drills were conducted as part of an obligation mentioned in the International Civil Aviation Organisation, said a press release.





Under the supervision of director, HSIA, Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, members of Aviation Security Force, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, RAB, APBN, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and other organisations participated in the security drill.Mahbub Ali said activities are underway to ensure international standard security at all airports in the country as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the country's main airport, has been equipped with body scanners, explosive detective systems, dual view X-ray machines, walk-through metal detectors and under-vehicle surveillance systems, he added.In reply to a question, Mahbub Ali said the situation of Covid-19 in United Kingdom is being closely monitored."Air communication with the UK will remain open for now until further notice, but it will be suspended in the future if necessary," he also said.





The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and from the highest level of the government are observing the matter, the state minister added.





Assistant Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Abul Bashar, Chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mofidur Rahman and Air Commander of Bangladesh Air Force Bangabandhu Base Air Vice Marshal Saeed Hossain, among others, were also present on the occasion.





