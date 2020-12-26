DCCI launches Membership Online Service



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has created a separate online portal "Membership Online Service" (MOS) to issue one of its two major services- Certificate of Origin (CO) and Membership Certificate completely through online. According to the MoU signed between DCCI and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in August this year, DCCI's "MOS" is being integrated with the national online 'One Stop Service' (OSS) window, reports UNB.







Very soon, the mentioned services of DCCI will be availed completely online through the OSS platform. DCCI is the first private sector organisation in Bangladesh to be associated with BIDA to provide its major services digitally through OSS.







Executive Chairman of BIDA Md Sirazul Islam inaugurated DCCI's "MOS" which will soon be integrated with the national OSS portal. The inaugural event was held online on Thursday. Sirazul Islam said that after the launching of OSS in February 2019, at present 36 services are being provided through this platform. "By the end of this month, BIDA plans to add six more services. And by the end of January next year, we plan to accommodate total 50 services under OSS," he informed.







He also reiterated completing necessary technical tasks to integrate DCCI's services into OSS as early as possible. Besides, he emphasized transparency and most possible security of data while providing online services to the business people. Sirazul called upon DCCI to suggest businessmen to get services through OSS and requested the DCCI President to make OSS familiar among the business community.







During the integration launching ceremony, DCCI President Shams Mahmud said the OSS is an online facilitation mechanism that brings relevant agencies and stakeholders together, coordinated and streamlined, to provide efficient and transparent services to the investors to improve doing business environment.





"Effective implementation of OSS will facilitate overall local and foreign investment, employment generation, boosts economic development and helps attain the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2041 and fulfilling the dream of becoming Digital Bangladesh," he added. He said that very soon the preparatory works will be finished to integrate DCCI's two important services with the OSS for the greater benefit of the business community.



