In one Laxmikunda union of Ishwardi, 52 illegal brickfields have been reopened in full swing. According to various newspapers, preparations are underway to burn bricks this season, citing destruction of agricultural land, burning of wood at low tide, violation of regulations and imbalance of environment. However, no initiative has been taken to close these brickfields. In the meantime, bricks are being burnt and sold in these brickfields without heeding the rules and regulations. No action has been taken by the Department of Local Administration and Environment to evict illegal tides.







Prominent people have expressed their views on how these illegal brickfields, which have been built by destroying agricultural land, have been going on for a long time. The condition of the roads in that union and the adjoining Sahapur union is dilapidated due to the brick transport of bricks. Locals have complained that the road is in dire straits.





These brickfields have been built at Laxikunda on the banks of the river Padma, about 12 km from Ishwardi town. The three villages of Laxmikunda, Kamalpur, Dadapur and Bilkedar, were visited and it was seen that bricks were being burnt at these brick kilns on agricultural land in violation of government ban.







Most of the kiln owners did not follow the instructions regarding the height of the chimney and the accompanying instructions for the construction of the kiln. Wood chalk is being used instead of coal as fuel in the lowlands. There are 50 autophys and 2 zigzag (air) ebbs. Bricks are burned with wood in the autophysis downstream.





These ebbs emit black smoke and always pollute the environment of the area. Plants are being killed freely in this area due to brick kilns. Most of the lowland owners illegally collect soil from the Padma Char to make bricks. According to administration sources, the vat owners do not have to pay any VAT to the government. These brickyards are running for free. Talking to the locals on the spot, these allegations came true.





When Nuruzzaman Biswas, a Member of Parliament for the area, was asked about the illegal brickfields, he said, "It is beyond my knowledge how so many illegal brickfields have been operating in one union for so long, destroying the environment and agricultural land." Ishwardi Upazila Nirbahi Officer PM Imrul Kayes said the burning of bricks with wood in these illegal brickfields is causing environmental pollution and affecting agricultural crops. The district administration has already been contacted for eviction. The eviction campaign will start soon.





Ishwardi Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Latif said the amount of agricultural land in Laxmikunda has decreased due to the construction of a large number of brickfields. The black smoke and ash emitted by the brickyard will affect mango-litchi-jackfruit orchards and crop lands. The effects of pollution will gradually threaten normal public life.





Upazila Engineer Enamul Kabir said the condition of the roads in the area was deplorable for transporting sand to brick kilns and drums. There is no other way but to build new roads. If these heavy transports are not stopped, there will be no benefit in constructing new roads.





When contacted at the Bogura regional office of the Department of Environment, he said, "I am not in charge of Bogura now." When I asked for the number of the Bogura office, he got angry and cut me off because I did not have the number.When the brick kiln owners' association was contacted, they declined to comment.









