The Padma Bridge, the pride of the country





Padma is one of the largest rivers in Bangladesh. The Padma Bridge is a long-standing aspiration of the people of Bangladesh. The Padma Bridge was the only demand of people from all walks of life in the country. This will improve the quality of communication system in Bangladesh, which will play a special role in our economy. This is why the Bangladesh government has taken up the Padma Bridge project. At present, the work of Padma Bridge is going to be completed, ignoring many obstacles. And so far everything has been successful.







However, the Padma is the second largest river in the world. From this point of view, building a bridge across the Padma is by no means an easy task but it is a challenging task. In every second 1 lakh 40 thousand cubic meters of water flows in the river Padma. But the steps taken by the Bangladesh government have forced it to succeed. But it is surprising to hear that a poor country like ours has taken the responsibility of financing this Padma Bridge.







The Bangladesh government will not accept the help of any foreign organization for the construction of this Padma bridge, which has started a new chapter in the history of Bangladesh. It will be 6.15 km long which will occupy the place as the largest bridge inside Bangladesh. It will also improve the communication system of the north-eastern region with the south-western region of Bangladesh.





From 1997 to 2000, the feasibility study began. Then in 2001 the feasibility study was done with the help of the Japanese. In July 2004, the government decided to build the Padma Bridge between Mawa and Jazira on the recommendation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). In 2008, the caretaker government finalized a consultancy firm to design the Padma Bridge. The grand alliance government appointed them with an oath. The final design of the 6.15 km bridge was done. In the new design, the train will run below and the motor vehicle will run above.





The Padma Multipurpose Bridge will change not only the south-western region, but the entire economy of Bangladesh. In more detail, the bridge will play an important role in many areas of South Asia and Southeast Asia, including communications, trade, and tourism. This bridge will become the dream bridge of the people of the country. However, it was not an easy task to build such a bridge with own funds. For many years, our communication was riverine. After independence in 1971, road communication started gaining importance. To build any road, one will have to cross small and big rivers.





Many ferries were on. The people of the north never imagined that they would leave in the morning and reach Dhaka at noon. It will be possible to come back on the same day after finishing the work. The Bangabandhu Bridge was inaugurated on 23 June 1998 on the Jamuna. At that time, an initiative was taken to build a bridge over the Padma to facilitate the communication of the people in the south-western part of the country.







By completing the 49th year of Bangladesh's independence, we can be proud of the many achievements of the past year. Again in many cases there may be some regrets for not meeting the desired goal. But one of our main achievements in these 49 years is our morale to move forward. And a clear reflection of this confidence is the construction of the Padma Bridge with Bangladesh's own funds.





The potential of the Padma Bridge is endless. Those possibilities must be explored. Garments and other industries will expand around the Padma Bridge. Shipbuilding industry will be developed in Khulna, Barisal and Patuakhali. Huge employment will be created, if the implementation of Mongla Special Economic Zone, Mongla EPZ, Payra Port, Rooppur projects is expedited.







It may take another year and a half for the Padma Bridge to be commissioned. There is no substitute for speeding up work that is still unfinished. Gas, electricity and optic fiber will go over the Padma Bridge. If these projects do not go hand in hand, even if the Padma Bridge is launched, it will not be possible to take full advantage of the economic development of the south.







The work of connecting the power from Payra port to the national grid and keeping the Padma Bridge in operation should be done in parallel.

South Bengal will be an excellent hub of tourism. Residents of Dhaka and other cities will move to South Bengal in search of natural and historical beauty. They will visit Kuakata, Sundarbans, Satgumbuj Mosque and Bangabandhu's tomb in Tungipara, they will go to Payra port. New resorts and planned business centers will be set up in the Padma chars.







The government is also taking various plans to improve the entire area of Padmapar. It is being heard that the government is thinking of various development projects including Olympic Village, Bangabandhu Satellite City, Hi-Tech Park, and Airport in the Padma Char area. Sheikh Hasina Weaving Village is being set up near the Padma Bridge at a cost of Tk 2,000 crore. There will be all the facilities including modern housing, education and medical. Trade and commerce will not be left behind.





Bangladesh will be the role model of the world. There is probability of building a city around the Padma Bridge in the style of Singapore and Shanghai, China. It is possible to build a modern city on both sides of the river. But Bangladesh has to plan for it now. What can happen around this bridge, where there will be industries, where there will be agricultural land should be considered now. If necessary, it can be the administrative capital here. This bridge will add a new dimension to tourism.





Many modern quality hotels and resorts will be built. The bridge will play an important role in regional connectivity between Asia and Southeast Asia. This bridge will also play an important role in making Bangladesh a developed country in 2035-40. The future of Bangladesh will revolve around this bridge of dreams.







Improving the communication system of a country is very important to make it digital. And the Padma Bridge has improved the communication system of our country. For this reason, the Padma Bridge is considered as one of the components of digital Bangladesh. The Padma Bridge is a matter of pride for the Bengali nation and it will play a huge role in the socio-economic development of our country. In a developing country like Bangladesh, implementing a big project like Padma Bridge with its own funds is really a challenging issue.





It has made the name of the Bengali nation brighter in the world. And it has proved to the world that the Bengali nation is no longer backward. Bangladesh has the capacity to implement various projects like Padma Bridge with its own funds. This is the correct answer to the withdrawal of the World Bank and other financial partners in false corruption cases. Finally, it can be said that the Padma Bridge will be the gold mine of Bengal.





The writer is a columnist

and researcher.



