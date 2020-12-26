Evaly inks with South East Bank

Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain and Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin exchange documents after signing an agreement in the capital on Wednesday. -AA



Domestic e-commerce-based marketplace Evaly.com Ltd. has joined South East Bank, one of the most popular banks in the country, as its payment gateway. Due to this agreement, customers will be able to make payment in Evaly through Visa and MasterCard of South East Bank.





On Thursday (December 24) this information was confirmed in a press release issued by Evaly. The press release said that a memorandum of understanding was recently signed between the two institutions at the head office of South East Bank in Motijheel. Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of Evaly, and M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.





At the signing ceremony, Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evaly, thanked the South East Bank authorities and said, "We want to make our daily lives easier by saving customers' time and enabling customers to make a quick, easy and secure payments. To that end, we have linked South East Bank, one of the most popular banks in the country, as a Payment Gateway of Evaly. This will allow the customers to pay the price of their desired product quickly and easily.





Osman Gani Nahid, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Evaly, Mamunur Rashid, Director (IT), Ehsan Sarwar Chowdhury, Executive Director, Arifullah Khan, Executive Director, Senior Manager, Amitabh Chakraborty, Senior Manager, Bussiness Development, Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of South East Bank and senior officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.

