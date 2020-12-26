A look back to innovations Samsung has brought in Bangladesh in 2020



The year 2020 has made us re-evaluate our relationship with technology in a way that no one could have ever expected it. Numerous organizations worldwide, including Samsung, have introduced several innovative technologies to embrace the changes that the year has brought in our lives.







These companies are being relentless in their mission to create bold and revolutionary technology to construct a better future, and what better way to do it than introduce the innovations in 2020. Today, we will see how Samsung Bangladesh has brought innovative technologies to fuel Bangladeshis unstoppable lives.





Now more than ever, we are spending our time at home and gathering around the TV together for entertainment and news. The avidity for the best possible TV experience has never been greater. Thus, to take the entertainment experience to the next level, Samsung has introduced QLED 8K TV 2020 model in Bangladesh. The powerful 8K resolution brings a new dimension of reality to your living room with AI (Artificial Intelligence) upscaling that creates flawless textures, realistic edges, and reduces noise pixel by pixel and promises immersing experience with OTS (Object tracking sound).







Besides getting entertainment from the TV, people have also occupied their free time with gaming. Samsung has always delivered the best possible gaming experience - whether it's on the go through Galaxy portfolio or at home with monitors. The new flagship Odyssey monitor - G9 - features a world-first 49" 1000R curved screen, 1 millisecond response time, and 240Hz refresh rate, immersing users in the heart of the game.



Samsung LED Monitor with Borderless Design - T350 model (22-inch,24-inch and 27 inch) - comes with a IPS display panel, 5ms GTG (Gray To Gray) response time, 75Hz refresh rate and FreeSync technology creating an ideal game setting. To intensify the entertainment experience, Samsung has also brought a powerful 1500W 2.0Ch Sound Tower T70 speaker to pump up your party along with a TV and gaming experience with bi-directional sound and punching bass booster.







The year 2020 has brought numerous changes in our lifestyles, starting from how we buy groceries to cleaning our houses. Thus, Samsung Bangladesh has expanded its offering of flexible home appliances. It has introduced Side by Side Refrigerator with SpaceMax technology. SpaceMax technology enables the walls to be much thinner as it uses a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation, allowing people to store more food.







A new smart and energy-efficient RAC was introduced, which saves up to 73% of energy. It comes with an easy filter plus, which reduces up to 99% of harmful bacteria, and the high dense filter captures dust, animal hair, and fiber while keeping the heat exchange clean. To let people breathe clean air in their home, Samsung has brought Air Purifier (AX90R7080WD/EU). It has a 3-way air flow and multi-layered purification system that removes up to 99.9% fine-dust and prevents harmful bacteria's growth.







A PowerStick VS6000 vacuum cleaner was launched to increase convenience with household cleaning. The vacuum cleaner's innovative design lets people hygienically remove dust or debris, including long hairs that may get trapped in the dustbin or rotating brush. The 180-degree swivel brush can turn swiftly turn and reach every corner of the house.







To help Bangladeshi customize their lives and embrace sustainability, Q-Drive Washing Machine was brought into the market, which reduces time by 50% and energy consumption by 20% without compromising the cleaning performance. To refresh the clothing, remove dust, 99% odor, and wrinkles, Samsung brought Air Dresser to increase more convenience in people's lives. Most Samsung products fall under SmartThings and can be remotely controlled.







Samsung always wanted to inspire the world and create the future. The vision is at the very core of Samsung's commitment to lead innovations in technology, products, and solutions that can inspire communities like Bangladesh and create a better world full of richer digital experiences. Samsung will continue to develop innovative products and services and bring new opportunities and experiences to the Bangladesh market.





