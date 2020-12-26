We Think Digital' program launched to promote digital literacy

State Minister for ICT Divison Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaking during the launching ceremony of 'We Think Digital' program virtually on Thursday. -Collected



Facebook, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, ICT Division and a2i, launched 'We Think Digital' program to provide digital literacy and citizenship training to promote responsible use of the internet.State Minister for ICT Divison Zunaid Ahmed Palak launched the program virtually in the capital on Thursday, said a press release. Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam attended the program as special guest.





The program is a comprehensive training, designed to raise awareness, build capacity and develop digital ambassadorship through a whole-of-government approach including teachers, officials and young professionals to move beyond foundational digital literacy towards responsible digital citizenship.





The program will provide training courses and educational materials on important skills including online privacy, protecting digital identities, critical thinking, promoting respectful and empathetic online behavior and tackling false information.





Piloting of the initiative will begin by providing training through a combination of learning platforms between Facebook's 'We Think Digital' and 'MuktoPaath' to 50 award-winning teachers. Among them, 30 are government officials from Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bangladesh Police and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, and 20 young professionals focusing on social and educational development in the country.





While addressing, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Under the leadership of the ICT Adviser, technology has enabled us to deliver services at the doorsteps of the citizens. This has led to a significant rise in the GDP of the nation as well. All services will become digital soon to fulfill the dream of Digital Bangladesh.""And hence, we must increase the use and application of technology, create awareness about cyber security and digital ethics, and add ICT courses to our national curriculum," he added.





Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury emphasized the importance of working with the government to realize digital transformation and the significance of including social media literacy to the ICT curriculum.He said, "Social media has become an integral part of our lives and livelihoods. Hence, it has become necessary that the citizens know the rules and norms of using social media to maintain proper harmony within the society."





Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "Facebook has been an incredible tool for us to promote Digital Bangladesh. It is no longer a dream. Villages are becoming digital and enjoying the benefits of Digital Bangladesh through digital centres."





"As an example of the promotion of Digital Bangladesh, he brought in the success of Padma Bridge, a construction landmark of the country. He said that thanks to Facebook, we are able to spread this success among the entire population of the country, as well as, global audiences," he added.The program concluded with the launch of We Think Digital website(https://wethinkdigital.fb.com/bd/bd-bd/) in Bangla.





Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam, Project Director (Additional Secretary) of the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme Dr. Md Abdul Mannan, Policy Advisor of a2i Anir Chowdhury, Public Policy and Programs Manager, Bangladesh of Facebook Sabhanaz Rashid Diya and President of BGMEA Rubana Huq and Public Policy Director of South Asia of Facebook Ashwini Rana addressed the program among others.High officials from different ministries, organizations and media personnel were also present during the event.

