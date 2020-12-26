No Christmas plans amid Covid restrictions in Singapore: Rituparna

Rituparna Sengupta has been in Singapore with her family all through this year. The actress has spent her favourite festivals away from India and has been feeling quite nostalgic. "Christmas has always been very special to all of us and we used to look forward to the Christmas holidays. Those were very beautiful days in my childhood. I still remember my father would bring lovely cakes for all of us from 'Flurys' in Calcutta.







My mom used to love fruit cake while I loved cream pastries and to please both of us, he would get that and all kinds of savouries too!" she says. Rituparna and her family have not planned much for Christmas this year but she did something rather special for her her daughter Rishona Niya Chakrabarty. Since Rishona didn't want to order a Christmas tree online, she went out of her way to hunt a place that sold trees in Singapore.





Rituparna shares, "I found out a place and went there and bought it for her. My daughter was so happy to bring the tree physically with her. She chose every single decoration for the tree and decorated the beautiful Christmas tree this year. I think these are very important moments in life which I think everybody wants, especially kids."

