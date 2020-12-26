Macron leaves isolation



A week after he first tested positive for the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron of France has stopped isolating himself because he no longer shows symptoms, a statement from the Élysée Palace, his official office, said Thursday, reports NYT.





Throughout his quarantine, Macron - who had typical symptoms of COVID-19, such as fatigue, coughing and aches - "was able to remain mobilized on the main current affairs of our country and to hold meetings and councils as planned," the statement read. Macron contracted the virus at a time when arebound in infections across France dashed hopes that people would be able to safely celebrate end-of-year festivities.French health protocols recommend seven days of isolation period following the appearance of symptoms or a positive virus test, but a negative test is not required to leave isolation once that period is over.





The French president was not the first world leader who contracted the virus. But unlike several other prominent leaders who have had it - including President Donald Trump, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain - Macron has consistently emphasised the threat posed by the virus.





Although it is still unclear how Macron became infected, the announcement last week that he had caught the illness prompted a cascade of leaders who had met him in the previous days to isolate themselves, including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain; Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal; and the European Council president, Charles Michel.





