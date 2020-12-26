Khurshid Alam to continue as DG of health



The government has reappointed Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam as the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for two more years.The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday, reports UNB.





According to the notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Md Oliur Rahman, Khurshid Alam was appointed on contractual basis upon suspension of his post-retirement leave and its related facilities. The two-year tenure will start on December 31 next or the date of his joining the post. The order was issued in the public interest, said the notification.







On July 23 last, Dr Khurshid Alam was first appointed as the Director General of the Health Services two days after Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad stepped down from the post amid criticism over mismanagement and corruption in the health sector.Khurshid Alam is a professor at the Department of Surgery at Dhaka Medical College.





