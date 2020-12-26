Journalist Kajol freed from jail



Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol has been freed from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.The journalist was released at 11am on Friday and his family members received him from the jail gate, said Jailer Mahbub Alam.





On December 17, the High Court granted bail to Kajol in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act, clearing the way for his release. On November 24, the journalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the same act. However, he was not released from jail for being shown arrested in the other two cases.





The journalist had gone missing on March 10, a day after Magura 1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 30 others, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.They were sued under the Digital Security Act over publishing and sharing of an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.





Also, two other cases were filed against Kajol with Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on March 10 and March 11.On May 3, Kajol had been shown as detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border after 53-days of his disappearance and was produced before a Jashore court.The journalist had been in jail since then.







