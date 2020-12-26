'NLFT hostages return home with Bangladesh support'



Three Indian nationals returned safely at their home in Tripura nearly two weeks after separatist National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) operatives reportedly abducted them with officials and media reports saying Bangladesh's security forces actions largely contributed to the rescue campaign.





Bangladeshi security officials familiar with the development said their stringent vigil debarred the NLFT operatives to use Bangladesh territories as abductors makeshift hideout to keep the hostages, who eventually returned safely in Tripura state two days ago. "We constantly keep a watch so no foreign insurgent or terrorist groups could use our (Bangladesh) territory," a security official said on Friday, preferring anonymity.







Media reports in India's Tripura acknowledged as well Bangladesh supports in their rescue as part of Dhaka's determination not to let any foreign terrorist or insurgent group use the country's soil. "The three abducted (Indian) construction workers ... have reached the Dipipara BSF outpost," the Jagorron Tripura online portal reported.





According to the reports, the abductors were forced to set the hostages free finding no scope to hide them in frontier areas due to the stringent security vigil by Bangladeshi border guards and security agencies. NILF is a separatist outfit that seeks Tripura's independence from India and despite a peace agreement with Indian authorities a faction of the group remained operational.









---BSS

