UK increasingly isolated

A deserted shopping district in London. The rapid spread of coronavirus variant prompted the lockdown of the city and Southern England. -NYT



It was one more reminder, delivered before dawn on Christmas morning, that Britain is not only an island nation, but one that finds itself increasingly alone.

A decision by the United States to require all airline passengers arriving from Britain to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure, starting Monday, was not so much a shock as it was another bitter pill in a somber holiday season.





There is the fast spread of a coronavirus variant feared to be more contagious. Dozens of nations have barred travellers from Britain from entering. Expanded lockdowns in the country will include 48 million people by Saturday. And thousands of trucks remain stranded along England's coast even after France lifted a brief border blockade imposed over virus concerns.





Adding to the volatility was a last-minute Brexit deal with the European Union, which kept Britain from crashing out of the bloc without an agreement in place but was all the same a painful reminder of a decision that has divided the country. Then there was Prime Minister Boris Johnson's holiday message, which warned against "snogging under the mistletoe."





Although a refrain of Brexit supporters was that they were driven by a desire for Britain to "take back control," the nation's immediate destiny is being shaped by forces beyond any individual's control - and perhaps none more so than the coronavirus.







The rapid spread of the virus variant - which government statistics indicate accounts for half of all cases currently in England - led to the lockdown of London and southern England this week. Starting Saturday, it will include an even wider swath of the country, and a national lockdown has not been ruled out."I know that it's been very, very tough over the last few weeks, and, I must tell people, it will continue to be difficult," Johnson said Thursday.

