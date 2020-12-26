AL local govt nomination board meeting today



A meeting of Awami League (AL) Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board will be held at the Prime Minister's official Ganabhaban residence here at 4pm on Saturday.







President of AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board and Prime Minister, Bangabandhu Kannya, Deshratna and Janonetri, Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time maintaining health safety instructions.



