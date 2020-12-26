Christmas Day celebrated

Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon area of Dhaka was illuminated on Friday on the occasion of Christmas Day. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Christmas Day, the birthday of Jesus Christ, first-century Jewish preacher and religious leader, was celebrated on Friday in Bangladesh elsewhere across the world amid festivity and fervor.The Christians of different groups in the country celebrated the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country, reports BSS.





Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice. But due to the pandemic COVID-19, the day was celebrated in a limited scale maintaining health rules, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks everywhere. The day is a public holiday.President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Opposition Leader in the Jatiya Sangsad Begum Rowshan Ershad, in separate messages, greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.





They called upon the members of the Christians community to celebrate the holy day maintaining the health rules due to the outbreak of the second spell of the fatal disease Coronavirus that struck many world countries including Bangladesh. On the holy day, churches in the capital were illuminated, Christmas trees set up and candles lit at homes and churches by the Christian community to celebrate the event amid religious fervor.





According to the tradition, Santa Clause will distribute sweets and gifts among children in churches on the occasion. This is a 'great day' for children in the Christian community, who sing carols on the occasion in praise of Jesus Christ and God, and exchange gifts.The national dailies published special articles highlighting the importance of the Christmas.Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private radio stations and TV channels aired special programs marking the festival.





