Five cases of UK Covid-19 mutation detected in Japan





Japan has confirmed the first domestic cases of the new variant of the novel coronavirus that has been spreading in Britain, the health ministry said.





Five people tested positive for the highly contagious new variant through airport screening when they arrived in Japan on direct flights from Britain between Dec 18 and Monday, Jiji Press quoted the ministry as saying.





One man in his 60s complained of fatigue, while four others are asymptomatic, the ministry said.





It did not reveal the nationalities of the five people. The man in his 60s is apparently a resident of Tokyo and three people who arrived at Kansai airport are believed to be residents of Osaka.





The five are staying at designated temporary accommodations, health minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference. It is unlikely that they had contact with other people in Japan, because their infections were discovered at airports, he said.





The new variant is up to 70 per cent more contagious than the original virus, according to the World Health Organization.





The variant has also been confirmed in South Africa. Japan will strengthen entry restrictions on travelers from Britain and South Africa starting on Saturday.





Such travelers will be required to stay at designated temporary accommodations for three days after arrival. They will undergo coronavirus testing on the fourth day and be subject to 14-day quarantine, even if they test negative. New reservations for flights from Britain will be suspended for a week.





The coronavirus variant has also been confirmed in Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Hong Kong. - BERNAMA

