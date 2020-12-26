For bringing smile on faces of homeless

With a view to implementing the dream of Father of the nation Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the upazila administration in Sarail of Brahmanbaria is pledge-bound to provide homeless people with new homes in scheduled time as per the promise made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

As part of a mega program of the government marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, under the ministry of disaster management and relief, some 102 destitute families will get homes in the upazila at first phase.

The upazila administration is working for proper implementation of the project. Newly-appointed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul and Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Saiful Islam are sincerely monitoring the construction works.

The sincerity and professionalism of UNO Mridul have earned praises from local people.

Sources said, Tk 1,74,42,000 has been allocated for the construction of 102 homes in Sarail upazila.

