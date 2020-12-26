Physically-challenged people get wheelchairs

Wheelchairs have been distributed among 50 physically-challenged people in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria marking Victory Day.

Sumon Ahmed, a resident of Chandiara village under Budhol union of the upazila and an Italy expatriate, provided funds for the wheelchairs.

Budhol Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Haque was present as chief guest at the program held on the premises of Dewanbaria at Chandiara village on Friday.

Chaired by Shafiqul Islam Selu, the function was also attended by Brahmanbaria Press Club Senior Vice President Pujush Kanti Acharya, General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon, Hafez Junayed Ahmed, Hafez Emdadullah, UP Members Pavel Mia, Dulal Mia and businessman Masud Rana.

To mention, Italy expatriate Sumon provided assistance to distressed people in the area at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

