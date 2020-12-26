Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics





Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called upon the party men to eliminate corrupt persons and wrongdoers from the party and give scopes to dedicated and honest workers in doing politics.





“Corrupt people should be eliminated while honest and dedicated workers should be given scopes in politics. There should not be any compromise with corrupt people,” he said while addressing a memorial meeting on footballer Badal Roy.





He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises.





Paying tributes to the memories of iconic footballer Badal Roy, Quader said Roy was a skilled footballer and sport organizer as well as an honest person.





Many people in the sports arena think that Abahani means Awami League and Mohammedan means opponent of Awami League but Badal Roy had proved that there is no politics in sports, he added.





Quader said Roy remained engaged with Mohammedan since the beginning of his career in sports but from his heart, he was a solider of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ideology.





Calling upon the sports organizers to engage the youths in sports, Quader said if the young generation cannot be engaged in sports or cultural activities, they could get involved in anti-social activities or drug addiction.





He said it is sorrowful that some persons are using sports federations for gaining their person interests. Sports federations must be kept free from corruption, he said.





Turning to coronavirus situation, the minister said the pandemic is not a crisis for an individual or any group but for the entire mankind, so everyone should maintain health guidelines to check the transmission of the deadly virus.





‘Krira Paribar’ arranged the program which was addressed, among others, by Awami League Advisory Council Member Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, Youth and Sports Secretary Harun-ur-Rashid, leaders of different sports federations and journalists.

