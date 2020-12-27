Diner Sheshe





"I still remember his first message after we matched on Tinder-'Tea date or coffee date?' I won't lie, I found it a little forward, but after speaking to him I realized it was just banter and that he was fluent in GIFs.







That day, we only spoke in GIFs! The next day, when we actually spoke, I was surprised to discover we went to the same college; he was my senior. But he had relocated to Bombay post graduation while I was in Bangalore. I thought about what starting something with someone in a different city would mean, but I didn't over think it. Also, after really long I was speaking to someone who's notification I looked forward to.







Once, he had an interview that he was nervous about, so I suggested we do a mock interview online! It was the first time we were video calling, so it was a little awkward; we kept giggling. But I did Google some questions and let's just say I prepared him well-he aced his actual interview and landed the job! That day he said, 'I really want to meet you!' I did too...but the distance!





So we kept up with our usual routine of texting all day and video calling at night. I don't know how we found so many things to talk about…we were usually debating the Game of Thrones finale and how Tyrion should have sat on the throne. He was also pretty interested in my makeup vlogs, so once he made me finish a look on video while patiently watching and asking legit questions.







It was adorable. But then he made a bizarre request-he wanted me to pick up some documents from college. I found it weird, so I refused even when he insisted. Finally he blurted out, 'I'm in Bangalore; I wanted it to be a surprise.' He later explained that the job he landed was in Bangalore. I was so happy. He came to pick me up; I was feeling a little self-conscious, but when he said, 'your pictures don't do justice to you!'- my whole face went red!









Humans of Bombay, Fb





