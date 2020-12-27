Worldwide waffling





'TIS THE SEASON to discuss "Die Hard". John McTiernan's skyscraper-set explosion-fest is lodged firmly in the canon of classic action movies. The question which animates social media at this time of year is whether it should be included in the canon of Christmas films, too. Some contend that it is in fact the greatest Christmas film of all (take that, "It's A Wonderful Life"). Others object that just because a film is set at Christmas does not mean it is about Christmas. The debate has grown so heated that the "Die Hard" Wikipedia page now has a section entitled "Status as a Christmas film".











At a time farmers are protesting against corporatisation of agriculture, pictures of food grain sacks with Reliance Jio logos on them have gone viral on social media. Some of these sacks have taglines such as "Best Sharbati Gehu", "Finest Quality Indian Pulses", etc. While the pictures have left some netizens surprised, others have called Reliance Jio's apparent entry in food grain trading a "conspiracy" against farmers.







Many have alleged that the three controversial farm laws have been introduced to benefit industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, who owns Reliance. Manoj Lubana, a leader of Congress's students' wing NSUI, was among those who shared the set of pictures along with a caption in Hindi which translates to, "The sacks were made first, and the laws later. These pictures speak a lot."









Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Mr. Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email. The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Mr. Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of investment firm Yucaipa Companies. The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.s









A study in Canada has found that women are suffering more than men during the months of Covid-19 isolation, with poorer sleep and more anxiety, depression and trauma, while also feeling more empathetic than men. Conducted by University of Calgary researchers with the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, the study has been published in the journal Frontiers in Global Women's Health.







The findings are based on an online survey of 573 Canadians (112 men and 459 women, mean age 25.9 years) between March 23 and June 7. In a statement on the research, the University of Calgary said more than 66% of the survey participants reported poor quality of sleep, more than 39% reported increased symptoms of insomnia, and anxiety and distress were increased in the whole sample.







