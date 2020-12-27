Eviction drive at Sundaraban market

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) conducted an eviction drive to remove illegally made shops from the Sundarban Square Super Market in city's Gulistan area on Saturday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) conducted an eviction drive to remove illegally made shops from the Sundarban Square Super Market in city's Gulistan area on Saturday.







DSCC chief estate officer Rasel Subrin said that so far 700 shops were identified as illegal in the market. 'We will gradually evict the shops,' he said. DSCC started eviction at about 12:00pm without any protest. But traders cordoned two revenue department employees of DSCC and demanded to return their money before eviction.

Leave Your Comments