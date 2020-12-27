DMP inaugurates Citizen Service Center



Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, 'Traffic police is the first respondent in case of any accident or crime on the road and take necessary steps for the victim, but they have no place to take shelter during storms and rains.' He was speaking at the inauguration of the Traffic Police Box and Citizen Service Center at Shantinagar in the capital on Saturday. "Traffic police members are suffering from various diseases like kidney disease due to lack of necessary toilets."







he added. Additional Commissioner of Police (DMP) Krishna Pad Roy, Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) AKM Hafeez Akter, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North) Md. Abdur Razzak, senior DMP officials and M Mosaddek Hossain, Managing Director of Unimed Health Pharmaceuticals Limited and Director Suvas Singho Roy were present at the program.

