Northern Ireland begins six-week lockdown

All but essential shops have been told to close their doors for six weeks - with a review of the lockdown to take place after four weeks.

A six-week lockdown has begun in Northern Ireland in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, with non-essential shops forced to close.Essential shops must stop trading each day by 20:00 GMT during the first week of the measures. Close-contact services, such as hair salons, are also to shut, while pubs, cafes and restaurants are restricted to take away and delivery services. Executive ministers have said they will review the lockdown after four weeks.





The new rules include:

lClosure of all non-essential retail, including garden centres and homeware shops

lClick-and-collect retail services will not be permitted

lClosure of close contact services such as hair and beauty salons

lHospitality businesses will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery

lClosure of the leisure and entertainment sector

lOff-licences will have to close by 20:00

lHotels will be allowed to remain open until 28 December to "accommodate the Christmas situation" Businesses permitted to open have to limit numbers on their premises at any one time and there is to be an expanded use of Covid marshals in the retail sector.





Tighter restrictions are in place for a week from 26 December, as the executive urges people to abide by its "stay at home" rules. No gatherings - indoor or outdoor - are permitted between 20:00 and 06:00 each day. This means people are not allowed to meet others in private gardens or indoors in any setting between these times, except for emergencies or the provision of health or care services.Outdoor exercise is permitted only with members of your own household.





No sporting activity is allowed at all during the first week of lockdown, but elite sport will be allowed to resume - without spectators - from 2 January. Health Minister Robin Swann said the stay-at-home message during this week would be made "legally enforceable". Police would be given "additional" enforcement powers to ensure people are only leaving their homes for essential reasons, he added.







