Bangladesh major rights violator according to new US Commission report





Since I wrote this article, both the United States Senate and the United States House of Representative passed resolutions condemning anti-blasphemy laws as “inconsistent with international human rights standards,” and calling for their repeal globally.





Only six countries were singled out by name--Russia, China, North Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. With the exception of Pakistan, Bangladesh is the only country mentioned in the resolution more than once. The resolution recognizes that many blasphemy laws are hidden in language that criminalizes insults to religious sensibilities and I suggest you read my testimony to the US Commission on Religious Freedom.





Both the Senate and House resolutions enjoyed wide bi-partisan appeal and passed unanimously in the Senate; and—this is what makes it more than a resolution—“calls on the President and the Secretary of State to make the repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws a priority in the bilateral relationships of the United States with all countries that have such laws.”





Message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: The jig is up. No longer can you complain that non-state actors are responsible for your country’s reprehensible record on anti-minority violence and expect anyone to believe it. That is one of the lessons to take away from a just-released report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Violating Rights: Enforcing the World’s Blasphemy Laws.USCIRF was created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act to provide a source of verified information for the United States to use in formulating foreign policy; that is, the conclusions in its report are considered authoritative and will impact pertinent US actions, including funding and trade.





The study does not focus only on the actions themselves. It also addresses government culpability. It notes that 84 countries still have blasphemy laws, however, 81 percent of all cases where states enforced them came from only ten; and Bangladesh figured prominently among them, along with Pakistan, Iran, Russia, and others. Is that the company where we should find a country that calls itself democratic? According to USCIRF, the answer is no, as its report notes. “





Governments’ enforcement of blasphemy laws undermines human rights, including freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression.” That, and the palpable fear of government supported violence against minorities, dissenters, and their families, is a far cry from the Bangladesh described in its constitution or envisioned by Bangabandhu.





To help US policy makers and others make use of its findings, USCIRF noted that blasphemy laws do not always carry the same title. So, for instance, as I noted in my statement to the Commission, Bangladesh’s blasphemy laws exist in Section 295A of the Bangladesh Criminal Code, which according to the US State Department, criminalizes “statementsor acts made with a ‘deliberate and malicious’ intent to insult religious sentiments.”Section 99 also allows "the government [to] confiscate all copies of a newspaper if it publishes anything subversive of the state or provoking an uprising or anything that creates enmity and hatred among the citizens or denigrates religious beliefs," violating press freedom as well.





Nor has there been an attempt to clarify their provisions. Keeping them vague makes arrest and prosecution possible merely on the feelings of a particular individual who claims to be aggrieved. More from the State Department: “While there is no specific blasphemy law, authorities use the penal code as well as a section of the Information and Communication Technology Act to charge individuals.” More on Bangladesh, blasphemy, and the Internet below.





Bangladesh was also among a handful of nations that USCIRF cited in the report for depriving the accused of due process, something I’ve witnessed all too often. In many cases, there is overwhelming evidence showing attorneys for minority victims being prevented from getting due process for their clients—including a capital case in the constituency Sheikh Hasina has represented for almost a quarter century. Moreover, the USCIRF report cited Bangladesh as one of the worst rights violators in its use of mob violence against alleged blasphemers.







Only Pakistan had more such cases than Bangladesh, and the two countries together accounted for 57.35 percent of all cases worldwide. Tellingly, USCIRF cited a report by the international legal group, Open Trial, entitled, “Bangladesh's criminal justice system incapable of providing justice.” It finds that “witness tampering, victim intimidation and missing evidence” are typical and make fair trials impossible with the primary victims being minorities, women and children, the poor and disabled.







Along with many others, it notes that such abuses of the criminal justice system exist despite the high-minded words of Bangladesh’s constitution. This is critical because one of Bangladesh’s go-to responses when we identify its anti-minority violence is to cite the words of its constitution, but no one’s buying that anymore. Few people give that much weight against verified evidence of government-tolerated attacks on Hindus and others.





And to be clear, this has nothing to do with Islam or any other particular faith. The USCIRF study is clear in noting that inthe majority of the cases globally where the religion of the accused was identified, the victimwhose rights were violated was Muslim. Moreover, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, and Muslim majority countries have blasphemy laws, though Muslim-majority countries enforced those laws much more (and more intensely) than others. Moreover, all of the countries that repealed their blasphemy laws in the period under study (2014-2018) have Christian majorities while the majority religion of five of the six countries that enacted new blasphemy laws is Islam.





The fact that USCIRF cites countries with different religious majorities is crucial to its conclusion that “It is time for states to protect fundamental human rights and prevent future harm against individuals, rather than protecting religious ideas at the expense of individual rights.” And it does not matter which religion states believe they are protecting. They will protect the religion most effectively by making sure that all their citizens have religious liberty in reality, not merely in toothless words.





The USCIRF also cites Bangladesh for enabling mob violence against accused blasphemers. During a mere 38-day period, my statement adds, April 8 to May 15, 2020, at least twelve different cases were brought by the Bangladeshi government against Hindus who were accused of violating the Digital Security Act by insulting religious sentiments on Facebook. It turns out, the alleged insults were made by hackers, but the government took the accused minority victims into custody “based only on rumor, a single allegation with no attempt at verification, and other unsubstantiated evidence.





Before their arrest, these minorities were attacked and otherwise brutalized, but police never arrested known culprits who were witnessed committing assault, arson, robbery, and other criminal actions. Instead, they arrested and held the minority victims under the Digital Security Act for offending thecriminals’ religious sentiments! The incidents also involved indiscriminate attacks on the entire Hindu community with, again, the minority victims being the only people arrested.”





I noted further that the same period saw, “15 incidents of Hindu temples desecrated or destroyed, along with other acts of anti-Hindu religious desecration; and even when victims complained and the perpetrators were known, the government refused to prosecute.” So, while advocates for free expression and freedom of religion find blasphemy laws inherently contrary to those principles of free societies, we see that the current Bangladesh government implements them contrary to the principles of its own constitution that guarantees freedom to all citizens.







Moreover, it further demonstrates the falsity of the government’s insistence that its official state religion is compatible with secularism.Over the years, Bangladesh has gotten away with excusing its anti-minority actions by talking about the ideals that gave birth to it, claiming that the real culprits were non-state actors, or offering ridiculous excuses—and believe me, I have heard them all. I’m not sure which one is my favorite.







Was it when a Bangladeshi ambassador claimed that all the missing Hindus had fled to India “to find better matches for their children” or when a former Home Minister claimed that the entire matter is no worse than the decline in union membership in the United States? Regardless, the evidence of its perfidy is growing, and it’s possible that decision-makers will not want Bangladesh to participate in UN peacekeeping missions when it cannot keep the peace at home.







Further, if Bangladesh wants to protect its export markets, it needs to protect its minority citizens and take real action to do so. Words are no longer enough.Next year marks a half century since Bangladesh’s War of Independence. What better time than that for the Bangladeshi government to usher in a new era that begins to realize the promises of that revolution!



The writer is an American scholar and a geopolitical analyst. The Asian Age is not responsible for the opinions expressed in this article.

