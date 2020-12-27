BHBFC launches 'One Stop Service Desk'

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin cutting a ribbon to launch 'One Stop Service Desk' at a program from its Chattogram Zonal Office on Thursday. -AA



Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has launched 'One Stop Service Desk' in 15 offices simultaneously to provide desired service in short time.On this occasion, an inaugural function was organized at BHBFC Chattogram Zonal Office on Thursday, said a press release.BHBFC Chairman Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, was present as Chief Guest on the occasion. He said, "The present government is determined to build a corruption free country. BHBFC is working towards this goal."





He put emphasis on providing customer service with sincerity, dedication and honesty to deliver BHBFC services to the people. He highlighted six pillars of One Stop Service for the purpose of customer satisfaction. These are Attitude, Interest, Action, Verbal Language, Body Language and Tone of the voice.Managing Director Mohammad Shahjahan, General Manager Arun Kumar Chowdhury and other concerned officials attended the event through virtual platform and also spoke on the occasion.

