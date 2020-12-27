State Minister for Sports mourns death of actor Abdul Kader



State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP on Sunday expressed deep shock at the death of popular actor Abdul Kader, a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release said.





In a condolence message yesterday, the state minister sought forgiveness of the departed soul and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.The state minister said Abdul Kader was a prominent actor. He would live forever in the hearts of Bengalis through his extraordinary acting style and creativity.





"Actor Abdul Kader was working for Bata Shoe Company in my constituency Tongi for a long time. During his tenure, he had set a unique example of social service by providing continuous services to people of different walks of life in the area," added the state minister.Actor Abdul Kader died at the Evercare Hospital in the capital at around 8:20 this morning at the age of 69. He was suffering from cancer. He is survived by his wife Khairunnesa Kader, one son, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

