Actor Abdul Kader passes away



Popular actor Abdul Kader passed away in a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday at the age of 69.Family sources said, Kader, who contracted COVID-19 soon after being diagnosed with cancer, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 8:20.







The veteran actor returned home from Christian Medical Hospital in India's Chennai last Sunday and got admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital where his coronavirus test result came out positive the following day. Born in 1951 at the Sonarang village of Tongibari Upazila in Munshiganj, Abdul Kader obtained his Honours and Master's from the Department of Economics at Dhaka University.





He is best known for playing "Bodi" in Humayun Ahmed's iconic drama series "Kothao Keu Nei" and "Dulabhai" in Humayun Ahmed's another popular drama "Nakshatrer Raat." As a comedic actor, Kader had been regularly active in television since the 90s' and also had been a regular cast as "Mama" on the "Mama-Vagne" segment alongside actor Afzal Sharif on Hanif Sanket's "Ityadi," the most popular magazine show in the country.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Abdul Kader.In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Leave Your Comments