'Babunagari, others threatening to withdraw'

A faction of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh organizes a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday. -AA



Plaintiff of a case filed over death of former Hefazat-e-Islam ameer Shah Ahmad Shafi has alleged that the incumbent chief of the organization Junaid Babunagari and others are threatening them to withdraw the case.Md Moyeenn Uddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with a Chittagong court against 36 leaders and activists of Hefazat on 17 December terming his death a 'pre-planned murder'.





At a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday afternoon, Moyeen alleged that new Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari and his followers are constantly threatening them to withdraw the case.





Hefazat leader Md Moinuddin Ruhi and Abul Kashem, among others, were present during the press briefing held under the banner of the organization.

Ahmed Shafi's son Mohammad Yousuf was supposed to be present at the meeting but he could not come due to security concerns, the organizers of the press briefing claimed.





"We couldn't speak up after the death of Shafi hujur. They are giving death threats to all our family members. I've filed the case on behalf of the family. But they are forcing us in different ways to withdraw the case," Moyeen Uddin said.





Leave Your Comments