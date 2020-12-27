'Dedicated workers should be given scope'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the party men to give scopes to dedicated and honest workers in doing politics.He came up with the call while virtually addressing on Saturday a memorial meeting from his official residence on footballer Badal Roy.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Corrupt people should be eliminated while honest and dedicated workers should be given scopes in politics. There should not be any compromise with corrupt people." Paying tributes to the memories of iconic footballer Badal Roy, Quader said Roy was a skilled footballer and sport organizer as well as an honest person.





Quader said Roy remained engaged with Mohammedan since the beginning of his career in sports but from his heart, he was a solider of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideology.Calling upon the sports organizers to engage the youths in sports, Quader said if the young generation cannot be engaged in sports or cultural activities, they could get involved in anti-social activities or drug addiction.











